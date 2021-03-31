CHICAGO — As Chicago’s daily COVID-19 cases rose to nearly 500 a day this week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday she’s concerned about the “quantum leap” in coronavirus numbers and won’t call for any more significant reopening plans until those numbers subside.
“Seeing the uptick on the North Side that we’ve seen, we are concerned and we’re urging members of those communities, whether it’s Old Town, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Portage Park, Old Irving, that’s where we’re seeing the increase and we’re seeing it in the 18- to 39-year-old cohort across different races. We’re concerned,” Lightfoot said during an unrelated news conference.
The citywide positivity rate as of Tuesday’s figures was 4.5%, up more than a percentage point from last week. During that same period, the seven-day rolling average of cases went up to 498, a 37% increase from the week before — despite average tests per day going down about 4%.
Chicago public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady has said having 400 or more cases a day equals the threshold for states that get put on Chicago’s emergency travel order list.
Emergency department visits also have spiked this month with a seven-day average landing around 80 visits per day. Intensive care unit occupation remains stable, but Arwady has said that figures tend to lag the rest of the metrics.
“We have over 400, almost 500 cases on average as of today. That’s a quantum leap from where we were even 3 weeks ago, Lightfoot said Monday. “That’s concerning and that is obviously dictating that we have to proceed with caution as we open up. We’re not going to see anything more significant in the reopening front until we see those numbers stabilize and start to come down.”
Asked about a potential boost next week in coronavirus vaccine doses sent to Chicago from the federal government, the mayor said she hopes the projections are correct but “the proof is in the pudding.”
“We have to have more vaccine, we’ve had a slow uptick in vaccine but I don’t want to create a demand that we can’t fulfill,” Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot also said people are getting more comfortable with the idea of getting vaccinated.
“People understand that this is truly lifesaving, they’ve seen people in their family, in their workplace, in their social network, who’ve gotten the vaccine and have been fine as a result,” Lightfoot said. “So we’ve got a growing demand we need to meet, but we can’t do that without more vaccine from the federal government.”
City officials announced on Tuesday that Chicago will open two additional mass vaccination sites next week, one at a conference center next to Wrigley Field and the other at Chicago State University.
The sites will open on Monday. Chicago State University’s facility will serve up to 1,200 walk-up and 1,000 drive-thru vaccination appointments a day, Lightfoot’s office said.