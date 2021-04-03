A family poses for a photo outside of Wrigley Field on the opening day baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Chicago. From New York to Seattle and everywhere in between, it is a much different opening day in 2021. Fans are back at the ballpark after they were shut out during the regular season last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)