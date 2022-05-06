Audit: Urgent response lacking in outbreak at Illinois veterans home

FILE - Then Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia, D-Aurora, who is now a former state representative and ex-director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, speaks Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Springfield, Ill. Sluggishness, poor compliance with existing rules and no additional help from state public health officials crippled the response by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration to a fall 2020 COVID-19 at a northern Illinois veterans home that claimed 36 lives, a state audit released Thursday, May 5, 2022, said.