Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.