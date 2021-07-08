Authorities seek 4 inmates after escape from Illinois jail

These undated photos provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Department in Lewistown, Ill., shows, from left, Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, Zachary Hart, 36, and Eugene Roets, 23. The four inmates escaped from the Fulton County Jail in Lewistown on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Authorities didn't immediately say how the men escaped, but said they should be considered armed and dangerous.