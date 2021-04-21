CHICAGO – When a community is shattered by violence, Dayvin Hallmon and his musicians start repairing the cracks.
Hallmon is the founder and music director of the Black String Triage Ensemble, a Milwaukee-based group of Black and Latinx string players who bring their instruments to the scenes of tragedy — shootings, usually. But also suicides, overdoses, car accidents.
They play concerts around the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. They play a song for each stage, plus a sixth song for what Hallmon calls a sixth stage of grief: faith. They set up away from the crime tape, out of the way of the police, but close enough for the neighbors to hear them.
“To guard against hardening our humanity,” Hallmon told me. “The humanity that’s been lost — whether it’s because we view someone as expendable or just a sheer lack of care and compassion — this is how we begin to rescue that back.”
I wrote about Hallmon and his musicians last summer. The Black String Triage Ensemble performed outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in August when the city was engulfed in protests after police shot Jacob Blake seven times.
Now Hallmon wants to start a Chicago chapter.
“I know how badly my hometown of Chicago needs this,” Hallmon emailed me a few weeks ago. “Something to change the tide of how we think about ourselves and address violence.”
Hallmon grew up in Racine, Wisconsin, but he was born in Chicago.
“Chicago is my home,” he said. “I was born in St. Joseph Hospital. We lived for a time in Oak Park, around the corner from Robinson’s Ribs, in a building where I learned to spell my first word, which was ‘exit’ because that’s the sign I saw every day.”
I called Hallmon Sunday night. As we talked, Chicago was just beginning to process the news of a 7-year-old girl shot to death at a McDonald’s drive-thru. We’re mourning the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head Thursday in Little Village. He knew about all of it.
Chicago, Hallmon said, needs three Black String Triage Ensembles — North Side, West Side and South Side. He said he’s been hearing from Chicago musicians who want in for months.
“There’s more than enough Black and Latinx string players in Chicago,” he said. “Recruitment will be fast and easy.”
He’s been working with Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church in the Austin neighborhood as a likely host site for West Side musicians to meet and rehearse. He has a good lead on an Evanston church willing to serve as a North Side host.
“In terms of the South Side,” he said, “somebody’s going to say yes.”
He’s aiming to start Chicago rehearsals by January 2022. He needs to raise about $70,000 to make it happen, he estimates, which he’s doing slowly and methodically through donations to his website, theblackstringtriageensemble.org. The Black String Triage Ensemble is not for hire. The group doesn’t perform at community events or fundraisers.
“We have isolated our work in this way out of respect for the emotional, mental, physical and spiritual destruction that people experience,” Hallmon spells out on his site.
The musicians and Hallmon volunteer their time and draw no salaries. Hallmon has a full-time job working as a teacher and office manager for a Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club.
“When something happens in your neighborhood, whether it’s a resident who shoots somebody or law enforcement shoots somebody, you’ve only got a certain window of time before people become hardened by that,” Hallmon told me last summer. “And if that happens enough, they become really hardened. And you have to find a way to break through that shell, and there really isn’t anything that’s going to do it other than music.”
Hallmon started playing piano at age 4. At age 10, he learned clarinet and saxophone, and by 13 he added violin and viola.
Violence is a community experience, Hallmon maintains. But so are outdoor concerts. Injecting music and beauty and humanity into crime scenes, he believes, can transform them into places for recovery, healing and hope.
“Every city in America feels like the next place for a Black String Triage Ensemble,” he told me Sunday. “Every city in America.”
But his heart and his roots are in Chicago. Chicago’s outdoor concerts — particularly the Grant Park Orchestra and the Chicago Sinfonietta — inspired his mission.
“You see every type of person who exists in the creation of humanity — a woman in her hijab, a gay couple with kids, a Black uncle with his nephew,” he said. “You see everyone. And they’re laughing and they’re playing and no one’s angry. It’s so natural and it’s so authentic and so real. That has made such a deep impression on me.”
Chicago’s violence, certainly, compels him to bring the healing properties of music to its grieving streets and sidewalks and neighborhoods. But it’s Chicago’s sense of community and appreciation for beauty that really calls to him.
“Chicago, unlike any other city in the country, has shown me what love looks like,” Hallmon said on Sunday. “It does this in a way that New York doesn’t understand. In a way that Los Angeles, with its Hollywood arrogance, doesn’t have the capacity for. In a way that D.C., with its obsession with politics, can’t comprehend. I don’t care who you are or how much money or education you do or don’t have, that city champions culture and says it is for everybody. When I’m there, I feel like I can breathe. There’s something so special about it. There just is.”
It’s music, maybe more than anything, that made him fall in love with Chicago. It’s music, he believes, that can help it heal.
“We know the effects of music on the brain,” he said. “We know how it can help people with PTSD and help folks who have suicidal ideation and help people in comas. We have science backing all that up. What we don’t have are ensembles specifically formed to help with tragic events. And there’s a fire in my gut to get this out everywhere in America, as fast as possible. People needed this yesterday, and they don’t have it.”
I love his mission for so many reasons. For its generosity of spirit, for its willingness to help, for its faith in humanity, even in — especially in — humanity’s darkest moments. And I love that he wants to bring it to Chicago not out of pity, but out of pride.
“I guess my plea to Chicago would be: Don’t let that greatness, that beauty, that love, fall,” he said. “Don’t let the violence eat that. Celebrate that. It may be the weapon that’s needed to fight all the nasty.”