CHICAGO — While taking her mother to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Gillian Malone unexpectedly lucked out and got a shot as well.
Her mom’s appointment was the last slot available at a local grocery store pharmacy. Another patient scheduled around the same time never showed up and couldn’t be reached by phone. So the mom asked the pharmacist if Malone — who didn’t have an appointment and would otherwise be ineligible under current vaccination guidelines — could get that dose, which would have expired within hours and could have gone to waste.
A few minutes later, 29-year-old Malone of Chicago's South Loop neighborhood received her first dose and booked an appointment for the booster shot.
“My mom always told me growing up that ‘nothing beats a failure but a try,’” she said. “Better in your arm than in the trash.”
With COVID-19 shots in finite supply — and a complicated and frustrating process to book limited appointments — some people are getting immunized because of no-show or canceled appointments, receiving leftover doses that would potentially be discarded.
South Florida residents have been heading to long-term care facilities and senior communities at the end of the day in search of leftover doses. Crowds recently flocked to a Boston-area mass vaccination site for the chance to snag any extra doses. So-called vaccine chasers have been hanging around clinics and urgent care sites in Sacramento, California, in case any remaining doses might become available.
“I’m hoping to find a place that has cancellations or no show or extra vaccines so my husband and I can get ours as soon as possible since we are exposed to potential COVID so often due to the nature of his and my (daughter’s) work,” one Chicago-area woman recently posted on Facebook.
She added that her husband is a recovering cancer patient, a comorbidity that puts him at a higher risk for the virus. While access opened up for those with high-risk medical issues in Illinois last week, many health departments in the Chicago area have said they won’t be able to start vaccinating people under 65 with health conditions due to a dearth of supplies.
Supporters of the practice of hunting down leftover doses argue that it helps prevent waste of highly perishable vaccines. Giving the shot to someone — even a person without an official appointment or eligibility according to public health guidelines — contributes in a small way to herd immunity.
Discarded vaccine has been a problem nationwide due to the tricky process of cold-chain logistics and tight time frame for thawing and storing doses, whose potency is threatened with any misstep in the process.
Yet some medical ethics experts caution that this system could reward those who are better equipped to track down leftover vaccine instead of prioritizing those most in need of protection.
University of Chicago bioethicist Laurie Zoloth stressed that the world can’t afford to waste doses of these potentially lifesaving vaccines. But she encouraged pharmacies or other vaccination sites to create fair and accessible waiting list systems for any remaining doses.
“If everyone is left to their own devices, then people with more access — to cars, to computers and to information networks — will get to the front of the line, and the poor, non-English speaking or people who have to show up at work every day, who tend to (be) Black and brown citizens of our society, will be at the back of the line,” she said. “We know this is not fair, and it is especially unfair in a pandemic whose burdens have fallen disproportionately on these very people.”
As for Malone, she credits her good fortune in part to karma: She worked hard to scrounge up vaccine appointments for several older relatives who were eligible and took her mom to get immunized. She said she never tried to manipulate the system, lie or skip the line, and was prepared to patiently wait her turn.
“I think it’s important that people understand that it’s hard to make this process ‘fair’ and ‘equitable’ when time is truly of the essence,” she said. “It is inexcusable for a thawed vaccine to go to waste simply because an eligible person did not (attend) their appointment.”
The nation rejoiced when the first two COVID-19 vaccines were authorized in December: The Pfizer and Moderna shots were hailed as humanity’s best hope of ending the pandemic.
But these vaccines are also finicky in so many ways, requiring complicated cold-chain logistics, precise freezing temperatures, proper thawing and meticulous preparation before injection. Both need a second booster shot a few weeks after the first dose.
Neither can be refrozen once thawed. The Pfizer vaccine needs to be combined with a separate saline solution and, once mixed, has to be used or discarded after six hours. The Moderna vaccine also must be thrown away after six hours once a multidose vial is punctured.
“Potency is reduced every time a vaccine is exposed to an improper condition,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns in its vaccine handling and storage tool kit. “This includes overexposure to heat, cold or light at any step in the cold chain. Once lost, potency cannot be restored.”
And if there’s a little vaccine left in a vial that doesn’t amount to a full dose, that portion must be discarded. Because the vials lack preservatives, leftover vaccine from different vials can’t be combined or pooled due to the potential for cross-contamination, according to current Food and Drug Administration guidelines, though some medical providers are urging the agency to rethink this prohibition to help meet demand.
As the nation has raced to administer almost 79 million shots so far, vaccine waste has been a major challenge across the country.
A health department in Memphis, Tennessee, reported that more than 2,400 doses were squandered, in part due to severe winter storms in February. An Ohio pharmacy was suspended from the vaccine distribution system after 890 doses allocated to nursing homes were wasted over failure to properly record storage temperatures.
A Phoenix-area health department discarded more than 500 doses from mid-December to late January, in some cases because of damage from shipping or flaws in a vial. But another reason cited was no-show patients or canceled appointments after doses had already been thawed.
These situations can pose tough ethical dilemmas for clinicians, who must sometimes make quick choices to balance preventing waste while still honoring public health priorities.
“We are living in a time where there is so little of this vaccine available, we need to use every dose,” said Craig Klugman, professor of bioethics at DePaul University. “So the idea that at the end of the day when all the appointments are gone there’s still some left over, making sure it goes into arms I think is proper and appropriate action. Better to be in an arm than be thrown away, even if the arm is somebody who’s not in the priority group.”
At the same time, Klugman said there’s inherent unfairness in a “first-come first-serve” system.
“Because whoever can get there — and has the time and has the transportation — is advantaged,” he said. “So it’s going to perpetuate inequities.”
Like Zoloth , he favors a more equitable process like sign-up sheets for those who are eligible and can be called quickly at the end of the day.
Several county health departments say that’s how they’re handling extra doses, and the process works.
In Illinois, the Will County Health Department maintains a list of eligible residents who could be at a vaccination site in about 15 minutes. The Lake County Health Department keeps a call list of phase 1a and 1b residents in the event of leftover vaccine.
“It has served us well, and we have not had any wasted doses,” said Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister.
While people have shown up at DuPage County Health Department vaccination sites seeking leftover doses, individuals without appointments are turned away and instructed to register and wait for an appointment, said spokeswoman Stephanie Calvillo. To fill any canceled appointments, the county will “conduct real-time outreach to individuals on the registration list.”
The Cook County Department of Public Health only administers vaccine by appointment in part to prevent crowds that could increase transmission of the virus. Any no-show or canceled appointments are reopened to others in the current or previous vaccination phase.
“We discourage people from walking up without appointments to avoid lines at pharmacies and other locations, which increase the likelihood of the spread of COVID, and so we ensure the vaccine is being given to individuals in phase 1a or 1b,” said Dr. Rachel Rubin, co-lead of the Cook County Department of Public Health.
Public health experts carefully crafted a vaccination hierarchy based on those most at risk of contracting — and dying from — the new virus, as well as professions deemed most critical to society.
But reality has sometimes deviated from the script, particularly when clinicians have been faced with the prospect of expiring vaccine and difficult circumstances.
Some Chicago-area hospitals were reporting that an alarming number of employees were deciding to forgo or delay their shot during phase 1a; the Chicago health commissioner announced that a few older patients with health risks could be vaccinated ahead of schedule if a hospital had extra doses after offering them to all health care workers who were eligible.
In Oregon, a group of health care workers stuck in a blizzard on their way back from a mass vaccination in early February went from car to car inoculating stranded drivers. The shots were intended for other patients, but “the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired,” the health department said, according to The Associated Press.
Some of this pressure might be eased with a new available vaccine: The Food and Drug Administration a few days ago authorized for emergency use a one-dose shot by Johnson & Johnson that is expected to increase overall vaccine supply.
This vaccine doesn’t require many of the complicated cold-chain logistics of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which could open up more possibilities for access.
In an ideal world, mobile vaccination units would go to barber shops and churches and other community centers where people congregate, Klugman said. He noted that a house-to-house vaccine campaign was successful in fighting smallpox in the 1960s.
While the first two COVID-19 vaccines haven’t been amenable to these approaches, Klugman said he’s optimistic that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which only requires refrigeration — could improve access and equitable distribution.
“The reason this is all appointment-based is that you need to know how many doses to defrost for the day,” he said. “And you need to be sure that if you open a vial, you’re going to use all the doses in there.”
Some of this type of outreach is already in the works: The Chicago Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced it would be offering mobile vaccination programs for home-bound seniors and those residing in independent living facilities.
Another strategy could be to extend the supply of existing vaccine: Some pharmacists have urged the FDA to allow the “pooling” of vaccine leftover in different vials to get an extra full dose rather than discarding it.
Klugman conjectured that if patients were perhaps willing to sign a waiver acknowledging some risk of cross-contamination, providers could have a separate sign-up list or lottery for these pooled doses that would otherwise be thrown away.
As for Malone, she recently shared her experience of getting a leftover dose on the Facebook page Chicago Vaccine Hunters, a site where members offer advice and help one another book COVID-19 immunization appointments.
One member raised concerns that Malone’s vaccination skirted protocol, since public health groups have prioritized these shots for seniors and certain front-line professions.
Yet hundreds of others reacted positively to her story, some quickly posting in her defense, some asking for advice on how they, too, might get a leftover dose of vaccine.
The member who posted the negative comment soon deleted it.
“I am so happy for you!” one Chicago woman wrote under Malone’s story. “Better in your arm than discarded as medical waste.”