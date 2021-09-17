Boeing to build Navy aircraft at MidAmerica, invest $200M

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2011, file photo, is the Boeing Company logo on the property in El Segundo, Calif. Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing Co. will invest $200 million to manufacture the U.S. Navy’s latest unmanned aircraft at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. A news release provided to The Associated Press in advance indicates that state and company officials plan a Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2021 announcement at the airfield in Mascoutah, southeast of St. Louis.