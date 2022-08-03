FILE - This photo provided by the Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin brother and parents attended the July 4, 2022, parade in Highland Park, Ill. Cooper was struck in the chest in a hail of gunfire that left dozens of others wounded and seven dead, said Tony Loizzi, a family spokesperson. Cooper's family said he was moved Sunday, July 31, 2022, to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehabilitation-focused hospital, from the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital. The family's statement released Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, said Cooper's medical team will focus on physical and occupational therapy along with other rehabilitation and mental health services. (The Roberts Family via AP, File)