Business, labor groups agree on $1.8B unemployment debt plan

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces an agreement among business and labor to eliminate a $1.8 billion deficit in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Behind him are Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, Pat Devaney, secretary-treasurer of the Illinois AFL-CIO, and Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.