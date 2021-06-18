First, camp directors worried about campers feeling comfortable enough to return.
Now, they’re struggling to get enough counselors.
The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is having trouble hiring enough overnight counselors — and camp starts next week. The shortage is leaving camp directors worried about ensuring enough staff to welcome more kids to sleepaway camps, where children stay overnight and do activities like fishing and kayaking.
Bobby Thomas, executive director of several YMCA camps, said they have been spending months assuring parents about the safety of summer camps after many were unable to operate last year.
Now, they are fielding challenges with securing international camp counselors; usually, they have young adults come in to work at camps from the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.
“It’s down to the wire,” he said.
The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago operates five overnight camps: two in Illinois, two in Wisconsin and one in Michigan. Camp Pinewood, the Michigan camp, is experiencing the biggest shortage. It usually hires 16 seasonal camp counselors and has secured only six. Camp begins June 20.
Thomas said it will affect how many kids can attempt camp, something hard for him to reconcile after children have had such a screen-heavy, isolated year.
“We have a ton of kids that are sitting on a wait list, sitting at home on pins and needles and want to come to camp; they’re dying to come to camp,” he said. “I know that kid’s going to potentially miss out on an overnight summer camp experience because we can’t find enough staff.”
Many of the management staffers are jumping in to help as counselors, and Thomas said they have enough to operate safely. But he also has a large wait list of kids hoping to attend camp, and if they have more counselors, they can bring more kids.
Part of the issue is that the pandemic affected visas, and many of the YMCA counselors in the past have come from abroad.
Also, even as the pandemic ebbs, Thomas wonders if some parents don’t want their young adults in a space with others.
“That’s probably hurting us a little bit too,” he said.
They plan to stagger some activities, for example making scheduling decisions around ensuring there are sufficient people to run the zip line safely, and have enough lifeguards present.
“I’m happy to go and lifeguard,” he said.
Thomas grew up going to overnight camps every summer and was a camp counselor for years. “It’s just one of the best jobs you could ever have. You’re getting paid to have fun,” he said.
There is responsibility, he said, in taking care of campers. But, he added, “Those kids want to be there, and they want to be having fun with you. They look up to you, they want to jump in the pool like you, they want to go down the zip line like you go down the zip line. It’s kind of cool to be that role model.”
Being a camp counselor teaches people how to problem solve, and expands empathy. He met his wife at camp, and multiple of his groomsmen were friends from camp.
“You’re going to meet your best friends,” he said.
Robin Czajka grew up going to camp, and has encouraged her daughters to attend and be counselors. It’s a wonderful experience, she said.
“The opportunity to spend most of the summer away from home, with other people their own age, helping kids have the best summer of their lives and getting paid to do it, sells itself,” she said. “Especially after the year we have had, just the opportunity to be around other people their own age outside in the fresh air and sunshine is awesome.”
Typically, Thomas said, they recruit counselors earlier, in the fall before camp would begin, and this year they weren’t sure until March that they could open and hire. It’s an issue he has heard from other directors seeing shortages.
“We didn’t know if we’d be able to open,” he said. “That was tough.”
Now, he is hoping to hire more counselors, and welcome more campers.
“They just have had such a long year,” he said. “We just want to get more kids out here.”