Virus Outbreak Chicago - Dr. Allison Arwady

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, discusses Chicago's COVID-19 response, and the city's response to average daily case rates during a news conference at City Hall, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago.

 Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

CHICAGO — Chicago officials say all city employees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by mid-October.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the rule Wednesday, saying employees will have to submit proof of vaccination via an online portal by Oct. 15.

The city has already required employees in public schools, including teachers and principals, to be vaccinated by the same deadline. City officials say employees can apply for a religious or medical exemption, which will be individually reviewed.

Lightfoot says getting vaccinated is the best way to make it possible to recover from the pandemic.

