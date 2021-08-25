CHICAGO — Chicago officials say all city employees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by mid-October.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the rule Wednesday, saying employees will have to submit proof of vaccination via an online portal by Oct. 15.
The city has already required employees in public schools, including teachers and principals, to be vaccinated by the same deadline. City officials say employees can apply for a religious or medical exemption, which will be individually reviewed.
Lightfoot says getting vaccinated is the best way to make it possible to recover from the pandemic.