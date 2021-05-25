CHICAGO – When Eulalia Andres Pedro finally reunited with her parents in the United States after making the journey from Guatemala through Mexico with a group of other minors seeking asylum, she and her brother Francisco didn’t recognize them.
She was 12 and her brother was 14, and it had been more than 10 years since they had seen their mother and father, who migrated to southern Illinois from a rural Indigenous town in Guatemala. The siblings made their way north in 2015, running away from violence and hoping to reunite with their parents.
“We had to shed tears,” at the reunion, Eulalia Andres Pedro said in Spanish. “It was worth all the pain and fear I felt.”
Thousands of young people like the Andres Pedro siblings, most from Central American countries, are migrating alone to the U.S.-Mexican border.
After a steep drop during the height of the pandemic, the number of unaccompanied minors at the southern border this year has reached numbers not seen since at least 2014. Since December, nearly 500 children have been placed under temporary care at Chicago-area shelters, most of them from countries such as Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.
In the Chicago area, agencies and community organization serving asylum-seekers are welcoming some of the children at local shelters, as federal agencies rush to transfer them from Border Patrol cells to temporary housing, said David Sinski, executive director of Heartland Human Care Services. For 20 years, his group has operated shelters under a contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to care for migrant children who arrive at the border unaccompanied.
Gaining asylum in the U.S. is rare, according to data from Syracuse University. Of 449 people seeking asylum between October and April in Chicago immigration court, 167 were granted asylum. That percentage — 37.2% — is in line with previous years.
Since December the number of unaccompanied minors transferred to five Chicago shelters to await reunification with family or placement with a sponsor, has first “doubled, then tripled,” said Dawnya Underwood, the deputy director of safety programs at Heartland Alliance, the umbrella organization Sinski’s group is part of.
About four children arrive each day, similar to the last large influx of migrant children in 2014.
The Heartland Alliance and other shelters under contract with Health and Human Services also help find people to work with the children on their legal cases and help find the right place to house them long-term. The children remain in the shelters for an average of about three weeks, Underwood said.
Though Heartland hasn’t filled all its 359 beds at Chicago shelters, Sinski expects an increased need for beds as the number of asylum-seeking immigrants at the border continues to soar.
As those numbers grow, advocates are calling for more permanent trauma-informed shelters to house the children as they wait for placement and begin their asylum cases. Others argue that allowing the children to enter the United States to reunite with their families will encourage more to come and say the children could clog up the courts with asylum claims.
But the asylum-seekers are fleeing their native countries, running away from ongoing violence, natural disasters and poverty worsened by the coronavirus, said Daysi J. Funes, the executive director of Centro Romero, which provides legal services and resources for Central American immigrants in the Chicago area.
Andres Pedro and her brother are faces of the children who continue to risk their lives to reunite with family in the United States, said their lawyer Ximena Rivera, a staff attorney with the Immigration Project, which provides legal services to low-income immigrant communities in Illinois.
“They’re also an example of the inefficient immigration system in the United States,” Rivera said.
Though the siblings entered the United States under the same circumstances in 2015 and filed the same case for asylum, only Eulalia Andrews Pedro was granted asylum in 2018. In 2019 she was granted legal permanent residency.
Her brother’s asylum case is still pending.
It was a difficult for her parents to allow their children to migrate on foot to reach the Mexico border.
“But we had no other option,” said Eulalia Andres Pedro. “Things were getting worse in our town, we couldn’t take it anymore.”
The siblings said they spent a few nights in a border patrol facility before being taken to a shelter in Michigan, where they lived for over a month before her parents drove to pick them up.
To respond to those in Andres Pedros’ situation today, HHS has opened 17 emergency shelters across the country, but none in Illinois.
Funes said advocates expect that as immigrants are apprehended and processed at the border, more migrant children and adults will arrive in Chicago. Centro Romero and other service providers “are getting ready to serve them and help them attain the legal help they need to fight their case to stay in this country,” she said.
Sinski said that the sudden influx is also a result of borders being closed during the height of the pandemic. Since President Joe Biden took office, the border has opened up slowly, with federal officials granting humanitarian exceptions to those who are considered the most vulnerable.
The number of unaccompanied minors who came in contact with U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the U.S.-Mexico border skyrocketed in the spring, with 19,960 children encountered in March and 17,171 in April. In 2019, the average number of children encountered monthly was 6,400.
The number of children released to sponsors in Illinois also appears to be up, with 255 children statewide and 145 in Cook County between October 2020 and March 2021, according to the latest data from HHS. That total is already above the total of 211 for the 2020 fiscal year, when the border was closed because of the pandemic.
Though most immigrants are immediately expelled, those who are granted a humanitarian exception, mostly unaccompanied children, are allowed to stay in the U.S. while pursuing asylum claims.
The process takes anywhere from two to 10 years and because they lack the proper legal representation, most don’t win their asylum cases, “let alone a chance to permanently stay in the United States,” Funes said.
Some of them age out of the system and remain living in the United States illegally, others are deported.
Rivera said she believes that the delay in Francisco Andres Pedro’s case stems from a clerical error that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has taken a long time to correct. It’s keeping Francisco from reaching his potential in this country.
If her brother is forced out the country and her family is separated again, “I would be broken,” said Eulalia Andres Pedro.
In the United States she’s gotten the chance to attend school and live peacefully, she said. Her family now lives in the Champaign-Urbana area because her parents felt safe there and jobs were available, she said.
She’ll be graduating from Champaign Central High School on Monday.
Meanwhile, a new shelter to provide temporary housing for unaccompanied minors opened this spring in Urbana, operated by Cunningham Children’s Home with a contract with the federal Office of Refuge Resettlement. It was in the works “before the surge,” said Ginger Mills, the director of advancement at Cunningham Children’s Home, in an email.
As the group works to help the Andres Pedros family, the Immigration Project, in partnership with the Vera Institute of Justice, launched a new program in May to help detained children at the new shelter in Urbana, said Alvarez, the executive director. There’s a thriving Guatemalan immigrant community in the Urbana area, she said.
The program ensures that children have an attorney to provide legal defense during removal proceedings. Many unaccompanied child migrants cannot afford a paid attorney and they are not provided a defense counsel under U.S. law, Alvarez said. According to data analyzed by the Vera Institute, children with legal help were able to stay in the U.S. “70% of the time, compared to just 9% for children without representation.”
Having an attorney appears to have made a difference for Maryori Urbina-Contreras.
In 2014, Urbina-Contreras made the dangerous journey from Honduras to the U.S.-Mexico border at 13, alone and with only $20, to find her mother, without telling anyone before she left.
Urbina-Contreras’ mother, Tania Contreras, who left Honduras when Urbina-Contreras was 8 months old, ending up in Waukegan, said she never intended to have any of her children migrate to meet her in Waukegan.
“I can’t explain the anguish I felt when I didn’t know anything about her for weeks,” Contreras said, crying.
Urbina-Contreras finally reached the border about four weeks after she left Honduras, and that’s when a U.S. immigration officer finally reached Tania Contreras and the mother reunited with her daughter after the minor spent some weeks in a shelter in Texas, the two recalled.
“All I wanted to do was meet my mother, hug her and I wanted to run away from the fear in my hometown,” Urbina-Contreras said recently. “I understand the fear and desperation that the children that continue to come are feeling, we are willing to risk it all.”
Out of the seven asylum cases that Helt took in 2014, only two have been resolved, he said. After a four-year legal battle, Maryori Urbina-Contreras was granted asylum when she told her immigration judge her dream was to become a nurse.
“It’s been painful,” Tania said, who still lives in the country without legal authorization. Another one of her sons is still in Honduras.
As she trained for the profession, Urbina-Contreras became a licensed certified nursing assistant and has been a front line worker during the pandemic. In April, Urbina-Contreras, now 20, was granted permanent residency.
“When I think of Maryori, I think of other children in the past few weeks who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border fleeing the same conditions in Honduras — 1,900 miles?” said her attorney Christopher Helt, describing what she went through.
“What does it take for a child to do that? It’s the will to survive,” Helt said.
But many more children are being faced with the situation that confronted Urbina-Contreras.
“We believe no child should be detained and we’re hoping that with legal service we can help them to get reunited with their families and that they still have a chance to face an immigration process,” said Alvarez.
The opening of the shelter and the collaboration to aid the child and teen migrants came at “a time of need,” Alvarez said.