FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, New York Mets center fielder Jake Marisnick gestures while running to the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Port S. Lucie, Fla. The Chicago Cubs added another outfielder on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, agreeing to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Jake Marisnick.