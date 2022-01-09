FILE - San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez listens as Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces him as the new chief executive of the Chicago Public Schools during a news conference outside Benito Juarez High School on the Southwest Side of Chicago on Sept. 15, 2021. Talks between Chicago school leaders and the teachers union resumed Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 amid a standoff over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures. The situation looms over the start of a second week of school after three days of canceled classes in the nation’s third-largest district. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)