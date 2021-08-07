CHICAGO — Legendary house music producer and DJ Paul Johnson died Aug. 4 of complications from COVID-19. He was 50. Johnson’s death was confirmed by his agents.
A statement on his Facebook page read: “Our greatness passed away this morning at 9am, the house music legend we all know as PJ aka Paul Johnson.”
Born in January 1971 and raised in Chicago, Johnson joined the local music scene at a young age, first as a breakdancer and then DJ’ing by the time he was 13 years old. Johnson began producing in 1987, creating tracks for Chicago house labels such as Dance Mania, Cajual, Defected, Peacefrog and Moody. He rose up the ranks in the Chicago house music community and became a key figure in its second wave during the mid-′90s.
Johnson was shot and partially paralyzed in 1987 and his left leg was later amputated. Following an accident in 2010, Johnson’s other leg was also amputated. Johnson never let his injuries keep him from performing and he DJ’ed from his wheelchair.
“The crappy life I’ve had healthwise, that’s been nothing, man,” Johnson said in a 2014 video interview with local label S&S Records. “That’s just been a shadow to what I’ve been doing. I don’t even see it, nobody sees it. It’s all about the music.”
Johnson was perhaps best known internationally for his 1999 hit song “Get Get Down.” The track reached the top of the Billboard dance club songs chart in December 1999.
“When the album came out, ‘Get Get Down’ overshadowed every other track on the album. I had no idea it would be that hot,” Johnson told 5 Magazine in a 2006 interview. “I was actually kinda upset when that became big, because I worked hard on all the other tracks and that was what blew up.”
Internationally, the song made it to the top five on the U.K. charts and in Greece. It also reached the top 10 in the Netherlands, France and Belgium. Twenty years later, the track is still an international dance floor staple.
In 1997, Johnson co-founded his own house music label, Dust Traxx with Radek Hawryszczuk. The label has released music from notable electronic artists including Glenn Underground, Gene Hunt and Stacey Kidd.
Johnson has also performed under the name Traxmen with Robert Armani and as Brother 2 Brother with his protege Gant Garrard. Johnson’s albums “Bump Talkin’ ” and “Second Coming” are widely considered to be house music classics. A prolific artist, Johnson has reportedly released hundreds of albums, 12-inches and EPs.
“It’s in my head before I touch the equipment,” Johnson told 5 Magazine. “I can do a track in about 30 minutes. As I’m making the track, the vocals come to me and it goes from there.”
Johnson was still an active participant in the national and international club scene in the time before his death. He was also active in the local nightlife scene, most recently spinning at the Le Nocturne nightclub in Uptown.
Johnson was a beloved figure in the international house scene. On their 1997 single “Teachers,” celebrated dance music duo Daft Punk listed Johnson as the first of their many influences.
Since news of his passing, many performers within the dance music community have released statements of mourning.
“I lost one of (my) best friends today,” Chicago house legend Gene Farris wrote on Johnson’s Facebook page. In a statement on Twitter, former DJ Mike Servito wrote: “Paul Johnson taught us how to bounce to the beat. A groove like no other, honestly. This is so depressing. But the records, the music will remain timeless and uplifting. We will always have that Chicago groove.”
Local footwork DJ RP Boo described Johnson as a “great legend,” on his Twitter, adding, “Thank you God for his work that you installed In him.”
On her Twitter, DJ and producer Blessed Madonna said, “It doesn’t do him justice to say he was my idol. Paul was the DJ I wanted to be.”
Johnson reported on Instagram July 17 that he had been admitted to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park after contracting COVID-19. He was soon placed in the ICU and on a ventilator.