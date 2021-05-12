Actress Torrey DeVitto is leaving the NBC drama “Chicago Med” she confirmed Wednesday, days after making her relationship with Chicago Cubs manager David Ross Instagram official.
“All good things must come to an end,” DeVitto posted on Instagram. “It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye.”
DeVitto, 36, has been making a lot of news this month. Last week, she posted a picture to Instagram of her kissing Ross, 44, with the caption “Love him madly.”
DeVitto has played an emergency pediatrics specialist since “Chicago Med” premiered in 2015. The series films at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios on the West Side for most of the year. Deadline reports DeVitto has joined the cast of the indie feature “Skelly,” which is slated to begin filming next week in Massachusetts.
Last year, DeVitto told the Tribune she had no plans to leave “Chicago Med.” “The day that this show gets canceled, I’m going to really, really miss Chicago. I feel like I’ve built a really great community here, so I am so down to ride it out,” she said. “Chicago Med” has been renewed through season eight. The sixth season airs at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on NBC.