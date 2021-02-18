CHICAGO – Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown led a response to protests and looting last spring plagued by “confusion and lack of coordination” that risked the safety of both police and citizens, the city’s watchdog found in a report released Thursday.
Inspector General Joseph Ferguson’s lengthy findings listed a litany of shortcomings and inconsistencies at the Chicago Police Department’s command level that manifested themselves in chaos on the street.
Police brass lacked plans for mass arrests, leading to people facing charges that were either too serious or too light, the report states. One sergeant said his cops stopped making looting arrests because it was taking too long for transport vehicles to arrive.
Officers were often unclear on who was in charge or what they were supposed to do. Scattered direction led to “strategic and tactical incoherence,” according to the report, where early in the protests police generally did not make arrests when people damaged property but the next day were told to crack down on vandals.
Echoing the complaints of protesters that police reacted brutally with batons and pepper spray, Ferguson pointed to “out-of-policy, dangerous and disrespectful actions by CPD members.” The full extent of those excesses may never be clear, however, because many officers failed to wear or switch on body cameras, Ferguson wrote. He noted also that some officers covered their names and star numbers.
Ferguson’s central message was that the Police Department was “underprepared and ill-equipped” despite chaotic scenes that had played out in other cities following George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in late May.
Descriptions of the disorganization in Chicago were plentiful. For example, a lieutenant described trolling the parking lot of the “mobilization center”— Guaranteed Rate Field — and randomly approaching cops to deploy as a platoon. The lieutenant, who compared the process to “The Dating Game,” told Ferguson’s investigators he got on a bus with a group of officers but was given no direction except to check with a commander, who was nowhere to be found when the group arrived.
Deborah Witzburg, deputy inspector general for public safety, told the Tribune the report reflected a “failure of leadership.”
“The bottom line here is the leadership of the department failed, and in doing so they endangered members of the public and hung the members of the department out to dry,” she said. " … You had thousands of CPD members out on the street without adequate directions or supervision or policy guidance and equipment.”
The report details Brown’s involvement in the actions of a department he took over the month before the protests started — a police force with a long history of abuse, misconduct and dysfunction. The report repeatedly referred to instances in which Brown appeared to underestimate problems. Ferguson wrote, for example, that the superintendent told the inspector general’s office that despite top officers knowing of coming protests, “(Brown) had not seen any reason for concern leading into that weekend.”
Emails and statements from Lightfoot — who ran on a promise to reform the Police Department — portray her as plugged in to the response and concerned about the public perception of the department as trouble unfolded. In an email to emergency management officials, she urged them to preserve video footage because “we need to make sure that if there are any accusations of misconduct by CPD, we have the video to disprove it ...”
She also told Ferguson’s office, “(T)his was clearly a concerted effort to bring chaos to our cities. Who were these people? ... (T)his was a conspiracy, sophisticated, paid for and promoted by someone in multiple cities across the country at the same time. That’s not a coincidence.”
The Lightfoot administration released a statement blaming outside agitators and saying the events “challenged our resources.” The statement did not address questions about Lightfoot’s own role in the response.
“Chicago experienced a massive civic uprising on a scale not seen in decades, with the persistent presence of agitators who came to our city armed for a fight with police and who hijacked otherwise peaceful protests, along with criminal enterprises that took advantage of the unrest to loot businesses across the city,” the statement read in part. “The fact that CPD under the leadership of Superintendent Brown has owned responsibility for its challenges and embraced the opportunity to do better is noteworthy.”
The report included a rebuttal from Brown, who defended officers who responded to a volatile situation amid a COVID-19 pandemic that reduced the number of available cops. He acknowledged the department “struggled with certain aspects of its response” but wrote that the approach improved as the unrest went on.
“The men and women who proudly serve this city were burdened beyond anything they had previously experienced,” Brown said. “Many worked long hours without days off due to staffing shortages and despite what was asked of them, many served without issue.”
In the days after video of an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck sparked outrage nationwide, confrontations with police escalated in other cities.
In Chicago, however, the police command staff downplayed the possibility of serious trouble, Ferguson wrote. High-ranking officers attributed that in part to Chicago avoiding damaging unrest at fraught moments in the past, including after the 2015 release of video of white Officer Jason Van Dyke fatally shooting Black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.
“One member of CPD’s command staff described the Department as becoming ‘complacent’ when it came to dealing with protests, stating that CPD should require planning and communication with protest leaders and community members,” the report states.
From the night of Friday, May 29, into early Saturday, May 30, people vandalized businesses, and slashed tires and broke windows on police vehicles downtown. The police response was contradictory, Ferguson wrote, noting that at one point officers simultaneously hemmed people in and told them to leave.
Still, top officials viewed the night as a success. Ferguson wrote that “A senior member from the Mayor’s Office emailed CPD command staff members on Saturday morning, writing ‘Thank you all for your incredible work last night—you made Chicago proud.’ The Superintendent responded, ‘officers made the city of Chicago and the police profession proud!!!’”
The situation worsened from there, Ferguson wrote.
The department canceled some officers’ days off that Saturday and amassed a force downtown. But a crowd of civilians that CPD officials had expected to be relatively small expanded quickly. A deputy chief told Ferguson’s staff the department expected “a few hundred protesters, but instead there were 30,000.”
Protesters complained of “apparently indiscriminate uses of force by CPD members” who tackled, punched and kicked “peaceful protesters,” as well as hitting them with batons, Ferguson wrote. Some allegations are backed by video, he wrote. Officers, meanwhile, complained of being battered and targeted by projectiles.
That day the city took on the laborious and time-consuming process of raising historic downtown bridges, and police clashed with protesters while moving them off the Wabash Avenue Bridge. Cops complained of people hurling bottles and fireworks while protesters alleged they were beaten and said they heard no order to leave before police cleared the bridge, the report states.
Ferguson wrote that Lightfoot watched those events live. The report says she told his office that “in clearing it, people fought viciously against the police, hurling objects that were clearly intended to cause harm. ... (T)hat was literally like a battlefield, watching what was transpiring, and that’s not peaceful protest.”
The newly arrived Brown, meanwhile, “reportedly wondered whether there was not simply one person who could press a button and raise a bridge,” Ferguson wrote.
Body cameras captured various snippets of the protests that day, including an officer responding to a woman facedown in a transport vehicle, saying “chick’s having a seizure, I guess” before not rendering aid, the report states.
Meanwhile, state emergency management officials told Ferguson’s office they offered resources such as the Illinois State Police or National Guard before May 30. Lightfoot, however, “pointedly disputed” that the state offered help before she called Gov. J.B. Pritzker the night of May 30 to ask for it.
Clashes continued that Sunday as the department established a “mobilization center” at the home of the White Sox, but officers complained of receiving little guidance, Ferguson wrote.
That day, looting spread through parts of the city. Ferguson wrote, “The superintendent reported that CPD had received no intelligence to suggest that looting would spread throughout the neighborhoods, and suggested that there were no events in other cities which might have foretold this.”
The department didn’t have plans to respond, and command officers described their districts as being in “complete chaos,” Ferguson wrote. Officers complained of being outnumbered by looters, the report states.
Ferguson wrote that early the next morning, Lightfoot sent an email to police and others saying, “we need to be able to demonstrate that in fact police were assigned to the south and west sides because the narratives that we saved the downtown and let Black neighborhoods burn persists. Of course, totally untrue, but it persists.”
Nusrat Choudhury, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, called the report’s findings a “sad legacy for the city.” She said the protests were “predictable” and that a lack of planning allowed Chicago police to “retreat to their usual, discriminatory practices.”
“Without leadership, guidance, and training from the top, we saw officers use batons and pepper spray against protesters, retaliate against people recording police violence in real time, enforce a vague and overbroad curfew to overwhelmingly target Black people, and fail to protect Black neighborhoods,” she said.
Throughout the protests, clashes and looting, the department failed to plan or prepare officers for the more than 1,500 arrests that were made, Ferguson wrote. Ferguson pointed to problems ranging from inadequate training to bottlenecks in transporting arrestees to plastic handcuffs leftover from Chicago’s 2012 NATO summit that were decayed or broken.
Arrestees were held an average of 14 hours, the report states. Ferguson wrote that this contributed to people being freed without charges and some being charged with a less serious or more serious offense than was warranted.
He added that “the safety of arrestees and officers was threatened by the lengthy delays in transportation and processing and, finally, officers arrested fewer offenders than they might have otherwise due to the long transportation and processing times.”
Brown responded that the department adapted to the need for mass arrests and worked quickly to staff police stations and send needed vehicles. He noted that some streets were clogged by people and that hundreds of police vehicles were damaged or destroyed.
Ferguson also faulted the department’s tracking of uses of force, writing that officers filed 30 reports acknowledging use of a baton. The report states that complaints from the public suggest batons were much more widely used than officers reported.
Command-level officers, however, “were consistent in reporting that they saw officers comport themselves well under pressure and saw little or no evidence of excessive force,” Ferguson wrote.
Brown responded to Ferguson’s allegations that cops failed to report uses of force by saying the events unfolded while the department was revising its policies. The department worked to clear up ambiguities in its policies once they were discovered, Brown said.
Officers are required to turn on body cameras during arrests and other confrontations, but department leaders acknowledged that the cameras often weren’t rolling, Ferguson wrote. His office said that less than 1/5 of arrest reports indicated there was bodycam footage of the arrest. Only 43% of uses of force were caught on bodycams, the report states. Many officers weren’t properly equipped after reporting to locations other than the districts, where the cameras are kept, Ferguson wrote.
Supporting the complaints of protesters and lawyers, Ferguson wrote that numerous officers obscured their names and star numbers, a violation of policy. Officers told Ferguson’s staff cops did that to prevent harassment to their families.
Brown wrote of obscuring identifying information that “the Department took immediate steps to advise officers that this was not acceptable.”
Ferguson’s report will not be the last word. Maggie Hickey, a former federal prosecutor tasked with monitoring the city’s progress toward court-ordered reform, is also preparing a report.
The inspector general made no recommendation and concluded with a note of warning that the response had damaged police morale and, potentially, public trust.
He wrote, “To the extent that public video and public reporting captured out-of-policy, dangerous, and disrespectful actions by CPD members, the events of May and June 2020 may have set CPD and the city back significantly in their long-running, deeply challenged effort to foster trust with members of the community.”