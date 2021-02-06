CHICAGO — In their latest move to try to wrangle an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union over the reopening of schools, Chicago Public Schools leaders announced late Friday that they’ve proposed a staggered return of teachers and students over the course of several weeks.
But the district also indicated that it will begin locking out no-shows at the end of the day Monday — which could launch the second CTU strike in less than two years.
The new schedule has prekindergarten and special education cluster programs resuming in-person classes on Tuesday, while kindergarten through fifth graders would return Feb. 22, and grades six and eight would begin classroom learning March 1. High school students have not been given a return date.
Educators for the first group are expected to return to school buildings on Monday, and CPS said those who fail to do so who haven’t been granted an accommodation “will be deemed absent without leave (AWOL) and access to CPS systems will be terminated at the close of business Monday.”
Since first-wave educators were ordered back to schools Jan. 4, many have already refused to work in person, and dozens were ultimately deemed absent without leave, locked out of their CPS platforms and denied pay.
Before the second wave was due back three weeks later, union members formalized that tactic as a collective labor action and set forth that if teachers were locked out on a large scale, they would go on strike.
During a virtual meeting with members Friday evening, CTU leaders reiterated that any agreement must restore pay and erase discipline for the dozens of members marked “AWOL” before the union began its collective action.
Asked about the possibility that CPS try to implement its plan without a deal and require a small group of staff to return Monday, locking out those who refuse but allowing other members to continue working remotely, union leaders assured members that they would not allow CPS to divide and conquer. “We don’t leave people behind,” CTU President Jesse Sharkey told members on the call.
Sharkey told members their strategy remains the same; if the mayor wants to force them back into buildings, she has to start by locking them out of their remote classrooms, which would be politically unpopular given that a supermajority of families have not chosen in-person learning.
The new return proposal and the warning to teachers came in a lengthy memo in which CPS outlined in detail its commitments to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission in schools, claiming its latest offer to CTU leaders “addresses all of their areas of concern while still allowing us to make good on our promise to open schools in a safe and sustainable manner for our students and families.”
The announcement came hours after CPS and Mayor Lori Lightfoot made what they said was their “last, best, and final offer” to the CTU. But the union has already made clear that offer isn’t good enough.
Despite tentative agreements ranging from COVID-19 testing to ventilation, the parties remain at odds over a handful of issues including a phase-in plan, remote work accommodations, vaccine priorities and adjustments to remote learning.
After the union rebuffed the “final” offer in communications to members and reporters, Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson issued another statement saying they had not received a formal written response from CTU, and that “the ball is in their court.”
Sharkey put out a statement Friday saying union members remain willing to negotiate an agreement and to work remotely in the meantime.
“We’re deeply disappointed that the mayor has chosen to stop negotiating and instead move to lock out educators and shut down schools rather than work out our differences,” Sharkey said in the statement.
In a letter to members Friday afternoon, CTU leaders accused Lightfoot of walking away from the table and said it viewed her latest offer as “a threat to cut all students off from schooling unless educators drop all remaining demands.”
While the sides finally reached an agreement on the criteria for closing individual pods and schools, they are still clashing over metrics that would prompt the entire district to revert to remote learning.
The CPS proposal would require “operational pauses” at half of schools or a 2.5% positivity rate within its voluntary staff surveillance testing program.
The union is pushing for reopening and closing decisions to be based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicators for lower risk of transmission in schools, which includes a 5% positivity rate. On Friday, the citywide test positivity rate was 5.2% based on a seven-day rolling average, down from 6.3% a week ago.
The union has cited data from New York City, where the school surveillance program’s positivity rate has been many times lower than the city overall, to argue that the citywide rate should be used.
The union is also seeking for remote work accommodations not only for employees with medical risks, which the district has already agreed to, but also for those who are household members of someone with a medical condition.
Besides proposing to honor a fraction of such requests, CPS said its plan will offer vaccine access to those staff members, who could continue working remotely for up to two weeks after the first dose “if they choose to be vaccinated in the next two weeks.”
“This initial dose provides substantial protection against COVID-19 on its own; the second dose will follow 28 days after the first,” states an email CPS sent employees Friday evening. “CTU members who decline to take the vaccine and want to remain home can take an unpaid leave of absence with full benefits. This new arrangement is in addition to the 5,000 accommodations CPS has already granted for staff who are either medically vulnerable or a primary caretaker of a vulnerable family member.”
While educators are in the 1b priority group for getting shots, the CDC has said vaccines are not a prerequisite for reopening schools. But the union is also not satisfied with the district’s plan to provide vaccines for 1,500 employees per week, and said the city is refusing to increase the portion of vaccine doses allocated to educators as its own supply increases and is requiring members to return in person even if they have no students opting in.
“We are doing everything in our power to vaccinate educators as quickly as possible in an equitable manner,” the district insisted in a email to staff.
In addition to the vaccines provided at CPS sites, workers at schools in the city’s 15 “most impacted and vulnerable” communities might be able to get vaccines through a citywide initiative, according to CPS. “These commitments represent the full extent of what we are able to provide educators without denying first responders, the elderly, and others who have been working in person through the entirety of the pandemic their spot in line,” the district wrote.
“Under that schedule, educators forced back into buildings could still be waiting until June for vaccinations through CPS, months after the mayor proposes to fully reopen school buildings,” according to CTU.
In videos released Friday on the mayor’s social media accounts, Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady claim that while their vaccine plan is data-driven, the union’s would not work.
“They want to prioritize teachers over every other resident in our city,” Lightfoot said.
Arwady added that the city has been putting nearly all of the vaccines it receives into people’s arms, but does not have enough supply to meet the CTU’s demands.
“If we agreed to the plan, it would mean all of the higher-risk, most vulnerable populations across our city, the elderly, the homeless, Black and brown Chicagoans who have borne the brunt of the virus burden, and all of the other front-line essential workers, all of you would have to take a back seat to teachers who have been working remotely for 11 months,” Arwady said.
In the members meeting, Sharkey said the videos did not represent their actual position and were “literally trying to pit us against elderly people in the city of Chicago.”
He said CTU has asked for their share of doses and is looking for ways to prioritize members in vulnerable health situations and who have the most interactions with other people, but hasn’t asked to go ahead of those who need the vaccine more.
“CPS will not make any improvement in remote learning, despite four out of five students remaining remote, and despite months of pleas from parents and educators for a more enriching school day,” the letter to members continued. “CPS rejected proposed reduction in screen time for students, and refused additional technology supports to families, or allowing local schools any say in creating more humane schedules to meet student needs.”
The district’s decision to lock out first-wave educators who refused to work in person has left some special education students without qualified teachers, according to CTU.
While Sharkey commended members on the call for taking such a courageous stand, he said it was also time to take a step back and start considering what they’ve won, what’s worth continuing to fight for and people’s stomach for that fight.
“Now in negotiations, there’s never really a last, best and final offer until they go ahead and lock people out or stop bargaining,” Sharkey said.
Summarizing events over the past several weeks and pointing out the lack of teeth in many of their bosses’ threats, Sharkey said he suspects there is still room for movement.
The union’s letter to members asserted: Three times in the past week, the mayor has drawn a line in the sand, and three times, our solidarity and our commitment has forced her and CPS leadership to step over that line... Stay strong. Stay united. Raise your fighting voices even louder. Watch for updates for weekend actions on Saturday and Sunday and stay the course. We remain remote until we land an agreement, because what we’re fighting for is right and necessary.”
After a similar ultimatum was given leading up to the 2019 teachers strike, Sharkey said it wasn’t clear to him if the city had thought through the effect of such a statement on bargaining.
“That’s a line in the sand, that’s a take it or leave it, and today they tried to walk that back,” Sharkey said back in 2019. That dispute, over an expired contract, ended with the city making significant compromises to end an 11-day walkout but refusing to make up more than half of the strike days, meaning members lost out on six days of pay.
This time, Lightfoot has spent days insisting that a deal must be made or else, while CTU has been clear it considered her timetable for reopening schools to have been arbitrary and treated it as such.
Friday morning, elected officials at all levels of government spoke at a virtual news conference in support of the CTU.
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson called CPS’ latest response “somewhat troubling.”
“What I can say pretty clearly is the mayor and Chicago Public Schools are determined to punish those teachers who have been locked out,” Johnson said, calling the actions “incredibly anti-union.”
“For a town and a city like Chicago where the labor movement has a rich history, to have the public schools as well as the fifth floor attack the workers and laborers like this is quite egregious,” he said.
State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe referenced a letter nearly two dozen state lawmakers sent Lightfoot on Thursday.
“We know that we can get to an agreement on a safe return that works for everybody,” LaPointe said. “It’s difficult to understand how we have reached this impasse here today. This is an unnecessary showdown. We all agree that the teachers and students deserve safe classrooms. We know that teachers want to continue to work. We know that teachers have been working.”
But while an agreement is necessary, a hasty reentry could have a devastating effect, LaPointe said.
LaPointe’s description of an “unnecessary showdown” resonated with Ald. Maria Hadden. “That’s how I feel and I know that’s how residents of the 49th Ward feel,” Hadden said, calling for the “public good” to be put before private interests and personal egos, and pointing out that not only have other cities reached reopening agreements with their school districts, some charter operators have done so with CTU.
“It boggles my mind to see more energy and more vitriol directed toward teachers and toward school reopening than toward corrupt policing systems,” Hadden said. “This is the wrong fight.”