FILE - Chicago's skyline is seen from the Guaranteed Rate Field before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Chicago. Chicago on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, announced a bid to bring the Democratic National Convention that will choose the party's presidential nominee to the city in 2024. The announcement was accompanied by endorsements from top Illinois Democrats, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.