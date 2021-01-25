CHICAGO — Reopening safely means reopening later, Chicago Teachers Union leaders and members said at a virtual news conference Monday amid their push to continue working remotely.
“The pandemic is temporary; death is permanent,” said union Deputy General Counsel Thad Goodchild. Rank-and-file members described the coronavirus as a risk to both educators and students.
The union announced Sunday that 71% of voting members cast ballots to continue teaching remotely. In response, Chicago Public Schools said it would push back the required return of kindergarten through eighth grade teachers for two days, until Wednesday, while negotiations with the union continue.
Other union members shook their heads as Goodchild described what he said was the school district’s 85% denial rate for staff members who requested to work from home because they have a family members susceptible to COVID-19.
Just 1 in 5 eligible students attended attended classes in school buildings each day during the week of Jan. 11, the first week of in-person learning for preschool and some special education students. Because that number is so low, Goodchild argued that the district didn’t need all teachers to return in person, and suggested that the number who returned voluntarily would be enough to staff schools until vaccination is more widespread.
As of Monday, teachers and other school staff were eligible to receive the vaccine against COVID-19, as Illinois progresses with its vaccination plan. The Chicago Department of Public Health will begin distributing the vaccine to the district in mid-February, according to a Friday news release from the district.
Union members emphasized a desire to return, but under safer conditions.
“We want to return,” said teacher Dawn Kelly. “We love what we do. This is not a profession where you get rich. You do this because you have a heart to do it.”
Kelly said she was among the teachers who were locked out of their virtual classrooms after she defied the district’s in-person return date for pre-K and special education educators.
“I had made the decision that I was going to remain remote. I was going to exercise my right to a safe work environment and to protect my health. For a week and a day, I was allowed to teach my kids, but on the seventh day, I was locked out,” she said, adding she has regained access and has continued to teach remotely.
Tens of thousands of elementary students are still scheduled to begin a hybrid schedule on Feb. 1 that will include in-person classes. CPS officials said they hope to reach a deal with the teachers union that will allow that plan to move forward. The district has been adamant that any agreement include an in-person option for parents.
No return date has been set for high school students.