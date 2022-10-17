PRNewswire -- Chicago may soon need to change its name from “The Windy City” to the “Rattiest City,” after topping Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, yet again. Orkin released the list today, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Midwest city takes the top spot. New York beat out Los Angeles for the #2 ranking and entering the top 20 this year is Hartford, CT, taking the #19 spot, and Miami, rising three spots to secure the #20 spot.
Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Each fall, mice and other rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes in the United States. They typically enter homes between October and February looking for food, water and shelter from the cold. And unique to previous years, with the influx of outdoor dining structures brought on by the pandemic, rodents have found the perfect place to dine, live and multiply, so consumers should pay extra attention to the attractants that entice rats and mice.
1. Chicago
26. Richmond (+2)
2. New York (+1)
27. Kansas City (-2)
3. Los Angeles (-1)
28. Norfolk (-1)
4. Washington, D.C.
29. Nashville (+7)
5. San Francisco
30. St. Louis
6. Philadelphia (+1)
31. Grand Rapids (+1)
7. Baltimore (-1)
32. Raleigh (+3)
8. Cleveland, Oh. (+2)
33. Champaign (+4)
9. Detroit (-1)
34. Albany (-3)
10. Denver (-1)
35. Louisville (+5)
11. Seattle
36. Sacramento (-7)
12. Minneapolis
37. New Orleans (-4)
13. Boston
38. Charlotte (+4)
14. Atlanta (+1)
39. Buffalo (+2)
15. Indianapolis (-1)
40. Flint (-6)
16. Pittsburgh
41. Greenville (+3)
17. Cincinnati (+2)
42. Syracuse (+4)
18. San Diego (-1)
43. Tampa (+7)
19. Hartford (+2)
44. South Bend (+21)
20. Miami
45. Portland (-7)
21. Milwaukee (+1)
46. Phoenix (-3)
22. Houston (-4)
47. Charleston
23. Dallas (-3)
48. Ft. Wayne (+12)
24. Portland, OR
49. Orlando (+3)
25. Columbus, OH (+1)
50. Burlington (-11)