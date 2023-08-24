Chicago woke up to temperatures in the 80s Thursday morning, bracing for Day 2 of excessive heat with temperatures expected to hit at least the high 90s — and maybe even hit 100 degrees, weather officials said. But relief is on the way, weather officials said, as they expect Friday’s high to drop to the mid-70s.
Thursday is the second day in a row the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Chicago. Zachary Yack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville, said it’s possible that temperatures will hit 100 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, which would tie the daily record high in Chicago for Aug. 24.
About 7:30 a.m., the National Weather Service said conditions at O’Hare — the city’s official recording site — were slightly cloudy and 82 degrees. Farther south, conditions were about the same at Midway Airport at 81 degrees.
Temperatures maxed out at 98 degrees Wednesday afternoon at O’Hare, setting a new daily record high for Aug. 23. The last time the airport experienced a temperature of 100 or higher was more than a decade ago, on July 6, 2012.
“Right now, we’re sitting at 86, so we’re warming up nicely. It’s possible that we could get a little higher than 100, but we have to wait and see how things shake out,” Yack said Thursday at 10 a.m., noting that 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. is typically the hottest part of the day.
But Yack said a heat index topping 110 degrees is “imminent” and will last for “an extended period of time.” The heat index measures relative humidity and air temperature, representing how it actually feels like outside.
Yack said high humidity — measured using dew point temperatures — is contributing to the sweltering heat. He said the weather service is forecasting dew point temperatures to hover around the upper 70s to lower 80s at O’Hare during the day.
Many Chicagoans also experienced high temperatures throughout the night, which Yack also attributed to the humidity. He explained that high actual temperatures can’t cool any lower than dew point temperatures. Urban areas also can experience higher temperatures than outlying areas because buildings, roads and other infrastructure hold heat more than natural landscapes, called the heat island effect.
The silver lining in Thursday’s forecast was a 30% chance of thunderstorms at night when temperatures are expected to drop to the low 70s, officials said.
Yack said the city will see relief later this evening and overnight when a cold front from Wisconsin crosses the area. He said it will lower temperatures and humidity. In the meantime, he recommends that people stay indoors, drink lots of water or sport drinks and take frequent breaks in the shade.
“South of I-80 we could still see some spots getting into the 90s there, and we have some heat indices in the upper 90s to around 100,” Yack said. “But it looks like most of the Chicago metro area should be sitting at the mid- to upper 80s with more comfortable humidity levels, especially more so as we get into the weekend.
A band of heat hung heavily in portions of the U.S., with about 150 million people warned to stay inside, keep hydrated and stay out of the direct sun. Officials stressed the importance of checking on neighbors, especially the elderly, and monitoring the young for heat-related illnesses.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, ComEd reported 18 outages and about 300 customers without power.