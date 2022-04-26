CHICAGO - Life expectancy of Chicagoans dropped by almost two years during the first year of the pandemic. COVID-19 was not the top cause of death.
The Chicago Department of Public Health on Monday reported the sharpest single-year decrease on record for all Chicagoans life expectancy, from 77.3 to 75.4, noting that Black Chicagoans’ expectancy dropped below 70 to 69.8.
For Hispanics, the life expectancy declined the most in 2020, from 79.1 to 75.9.
The main cause of death was heart disease with COVID-19 at No. 2. The city also saw increased deaths from overdoses (up 44%), motor vehicle crashes (up 54%) and homicides (up 60%).
CDPH reports 18-44 year old Chicagoans experienced the greatest increase in death rate among all age groups, up 45%.
“There is no miracle cure, no shortcut to closing the life expectancy gap,” CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. “Collectively, the City and its partners must do the work to fundamentally transform the conditions in which people live - by ending the pandemic and by addressing its impacts on access to services, housing, education, and economic opportunities, as well as people’s mental health.”
CDPH has committed $30 million to establish the Healthy Chicago Equity Zones (HCEZ), which Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office says will strengthen community infrastructure and neighborhood networks “to promote health and racial equity in their neighborhoods and citywide.”