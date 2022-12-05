State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, asks questions during a committee hearing on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Springfield, Ill., about legislation to clarify the SAFE-T Act, a sweeping criminal justice overhaul that notably eliminates cash bail. Republicans worry that the law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2023, would allow dangerous criminals out on the street when they should be detained awaiting trial.