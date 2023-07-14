CROWN POINT — An Illinois man fled from a traffic stop and crashed into six cars, according to charging documents.
About noon Tuesday, Frank Jones, 61, of Hazel Crest kicked officers when they pulled him over on West Lincoln Highway for an expired license plate, the documents said.
When officers had asked for his license and registration, Jones ignored their requests and told them the car was his mother's and she had recently died, charges stated.
There was also a woman in the car who told officers she had trust issues when they asked for her identification, charges stated.
The woman eventually admitted to police that she was travelling from Illinois to get money for drugs, and when police searched the vehicle they found a powdery white powder that tested positive for cocaine and a clear glass pipe with burnt residue, charges stated.
Jones remained in the car and was kicking officers as they detained the woman, whom they later identified as Sarah Parati, police said. Parati had a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, charges stated.
Jones purportedly then drove off, police said, reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph in a 30 mph zone and disregarding traffic control devices as he was pursued.
"As the vehicle approached the intersection of Lincolnwood and West 77th Avenue, the vehicle collided with two vehicles and continued to flee westbound from the accident scene," the charges said. "As it did so, the vehicle traveled left of center, colliding with another two vehicles as it approached U.S. 41."
Jones crossed into the oncoming lane "several times," the charges said, and when it entered the intersection of U.S. 41 and 93rd Avenue, "two other vehicles were struck. This makes a total of six vehicles that were struck by the fleeing vehicle."
Jones lost control of the car and came to a stop near the Chase Bank parking lot on Wicker Avenue, the charges said, then got out of the car and ran into a retention pond as officers shouted verbal commands for him to stop.
When police caught up to him, Jones kicked an officer, a probable cause affidavit said.
Jones was charged with attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, among other offenses.