CHICAGO — In February 1936, a poem was sent to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
It was written in block print and read in part:
“I THINK THAT WE SHALL NEVER SEE
A PRESIDENT LIKE UNTO THEE ...
POEMS ARE MADE BY FOOLS LIKE ME,
BUT GOD, I THINK, MADE FRANKLIN D.”
The anonymous poet was writing to thank the president for allotting money for the Works Progress Administration, which was one of the many ways in which the government was attempting to pull the country out of the disaster that was the Great Depression.
The WPA employed tens of thousands in jobs, mostly for men in the construction area, building roads, bridges, schools, libraries, courthouses, hospitals, sidewalks and post offices, but also swimming pools, parks, playgrounds, fairgrounds, tennis courts, auditoriums and other elements of our infrastructure.
But the WPA also employed musicians, artists, writers, actors and directors in arts, drama, media and literacy projects. Nelson Algren and Studs Terkel were employed by the WPA and other artists were paid to create some 2,500 murals (some of which can still be seen in local schools) and more than 17,000 pieces of sculpture that decorate public buildings nationwide. This program would lead to the creation of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Still, in some quarters, this artists’ arm of the WPA (known as Federal Project Number One) was harshly criticized by those who felt such expenditures were nonessential and wasteful — that “artists” were somehow unworthy of financial help.
In the face of such criticism, Harry Hopkins, the tireless and inspired administrator of the WPA, responded to them by saying, ““Hell, they’ve got to eat, too.”
The same is true today and that one of the motivating factors behind the creation of a new, all volunteer and compelling national coalition called Be an #ArtsHero, its stated aim to “defend and position the U.S. arts and culture sector as a legislative priority for support and investment commensurate with our socioeconomic value.”
Its message is basically this: “We are an industry, not a cause.”
Those words come from Matthew-Lee Erlbach, a Chicago native, labor activist, playwright and screenwriter, and one of the four founders of the coalition. Now living in Los Angeles, he is passionately articulate, telling me recently in a telephone interview, “Think about it. Chicago is not Chicago without the arts. They are essential to our local ecosystem. They are essential to this nation.”
He cites statistics, some of them eye-popping, about the arts and culture industry. It employs 5.1 million people, adds $877 billion yearly to the economy and includes nearly 700,000 small businesses. It adds more to the economy than agriculture and mining combined.
“There is no American economic recovery without a robust arts economy,” Erlbach says.
The coalition was founded over the summer and part of its mission is to inform and enlighten the public. It is also behind a proposed bill, Defend Arts Workers Now (DAWN), that would authorize $43.8 billion in grants to artists, performance venues and other arts-related businesses.
“It is time for emergency relief for arts and culture workers,” says Erlbach. “We have created reports for members of Congress and met with many. We are here to change the conversation.”
There are statistics specific to Illinois, where the arts and culture industry adds some $30 billion to the state’s economy and supports nearly 250,000 jobs. “That’s people in front of the cameras and on stage. It includes sound technicians, museums docents, people who are working in broadcast, you name it,” Erlbach says. “When you look at all those jobs in Illinois, you really want to put an economic floor under them because if they go, that’s a huge chunk of Illinois’ economy that just vanishes.”
This is not, of course, to mention the other businesses — hotels, restaurants — that benefit from a healthy arts and culture community. This is not, of course, to mention the not so easily put into numbers but crucial ways in which arts and culture contribute to the fabric of human life.
Here in Chicago, the poet and author, activist and arts administrator Kevin Coval was recruited to the cause early. He told me, “I was asked and immediate said yes. In any stimulus package, the arts are on the outside and that should not be and I want to fight to change that.”
In addition to his efforts for this cause, Coval is currently very busy, as he has been every year at this time, organizing “Louder Than a Bomb.”
Now in its 21st year, this event has grown, from a modest start, into what is now the largest youth poetry festival in the world. Naturally, it will be a virtual event this year, as part of it was last year when COVID-19 began to take its toll.
Having seen many and been a judge at a few LTAB events over the last decades, I can tell you that its value is inestimable. Some of the participants in the events, and in Young Chicago Authors, which Coval runs, have become well known arts professionals: Chance the Rapper, perhaps most prominently.
But most of the LTAB kids, who are from area high schools, will not go on to stardom. Sill they will be empowered, given self-confidence. As I once wrote, “At LTAB you’ll watch a kid from Deerfield not just hear but appreciate the words of a kid from Lawndale, and vice versa. And there is palpable hope in that.”
Coval is among the 200-some arts folks who have written letters to our new president, yet to be delivered until, Erlbach says, “We reach a critical mass and can fill a heavy, large canvas bag.”
Another letter writer is acclaimed local actor E. Faye Butler, who says, powerfully, “We have families, homes. People have a misconception about artists as these wildflower people that roam the streets and don’t need money. We’re always thought of those without a job. People always look at us and go, ‘OK, so that’s fun. When are you going to get a job?’ This is a job. This is my life, and it’s hanging in the balance.”
Coval’s “letter” is, not surprisingly, in the form of a poem. It contains these words:
“it is time
for artists to unfurl their imaginations
into the public sphere, we need
a new course. a town square
a space in every corner of the country
we slow a few minutes a day
and connect to someone not like us
and learn and grow and consider an other
side and story and perspective. art does this
mr. president. art is the antidote to tyranny.
invest. invest. invest. a new wpa of the arts
to heal our torn and wounded country.”