EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A crude oil leak closed several streets in a southern Illinois city Friday.
Officials in Edwardsville said the leak happened at the intersection of Route 143 and Route 159 outside Edwardsville around 11:45 a.m.
Hazmat crews from the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, a Phillips 66 refinery and Marathon Pipeline responded to the scene.
Residents were being advised to avoid the area.
The National Transportation Safety Board announced on Twitter it was sending a team of three investigators to the scene.
Edwardsville is 19 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis, Missouri.