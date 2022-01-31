Decatur ice cream maker shutting down; 35 jobs affected

DECATUR, Ill. — An ice cream maker is closing a production site in central Illinois, affecting as many as 35 jobs.
Prairie Farms said it will shift the work in Decatur to another site.
“We informed employees on Friday that the plant is permanently closing,” spokesman Darin Copeland said Monday. “We appreciate the efforts of our Decatur employees and they will have the opportunity to apply for other jobs within the company.
“We expect the plant closing will impact 30 to 35 employees, and we intend to make the transition as smooth as possible for them during this difficult time,” he said.
Prairie Farms acquired the site in 1977 from Swift & Co.