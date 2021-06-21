Dreyana Grooms, 22, who grew up at the Dearborn Homes in Chicago, is the subject of a film that begins shooting this summer and is named after her. A few years back, Grooms, a South Side teen who just been found not guilty of murder, met Gabe Klinger, a successful Logan Square filmmaker in his 30s. A friendship and mentorship blossomed, and Klinger and Grooms worked together to shape her life story into a movie script.