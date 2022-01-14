SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Don’t expect to get to the Secretary of State’s office to conduct business in person until Jan. 24.
The agency said it is continuing to stay closed over concerns of COVID-19, while some services are available online.
Secretary of State Jesse White announced before the new year that Illinois driver services facilities would be closed for two weeks because of increased COVID-19 cases. Offices were set to reopen to the public on Jan. 17.
“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to extend the closures of offices and Driver Services facilities an additional week, with a reopening date set for Monday, Jan. 24,” White said Thursday.
“The health and safety of employees and the public remains my top priority, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus.”
The agency reminded drivers they can access various services at ILSOS.gov. Such transactions available there include renewing a license plate sticker, getting a driver record abstract or filing business services documents like incorporations and annual reports.
Some drivers may be able to update their driver’s license or ID online, but only those who qualify.
Expired driver’s licenses have been extended through March 31. White said at the time that it would be the final extension.
Drivers needing to test in person for a Commercial Drivers’ License can do so beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Springfield, Rockford or Marion.