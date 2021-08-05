Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.