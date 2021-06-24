Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.