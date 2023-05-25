Gov Pritzker, Illinois legislative leaders announce agreement on state budget

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center left, and Comptroller Susana Mendoza smile at the state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after Pritzker signed a law providing disability benefits to Chicago first responders, including Mendoza's brother, who contracted COVID-19 on the job before vaccines were available. Pritzker said he was not worried about a $1.84 billion drop in revenue in April compared with a year earlier because the budget he proposed last winter for the fiscal year that begins July anticipated less revenue. The Legislature has to approve a spending plan before its scheduled spring session adjournment on Friday, April 19.