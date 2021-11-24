Gov. Pritzker signs new Illinois congressional map into law

FILE - Illinois State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, and Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, listen to testimony from Andrew Ellison during a House Redistricting Committee hearing at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Illinois' new congressional district map into law Tuesday, Nov. 23, formalizing political boundaries drawn to help Democrats in next year's midterm elections, when Republicans are well positioned to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives.