FILE - In this July 27, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The release of new, detailed census data in August 2021 means Democrats who control state government can begin the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing Illinois' congressional district boundaries. With the state losing a congressional seat due to population loss, they're certain to eliminate a district in heavily Republican areas of central and Southern Illinois.