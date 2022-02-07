Hearing delayed on ex-cop’s bid to toss murder conviction

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson. Peterson is getting another chance to ask a judge to vacate his 2012 conviction in the murder of his third wife. A hearing Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, will be before the same judge who sentenced Peterson to 38 years in prison for the 2004 slaying of Kathleen Savio.