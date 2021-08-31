SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Hundreds of people rescued from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover will be coming to Illinois in the coming months.
At a news conference Monday with the Refugee Action Network Coalition, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and others discussed how Illinois will respond to the flood of refugees coming to Illinois and the United States.
Durbin said he helped develop a streamlined process for refugees to gain Special Immigrant Visa status, but assures that everyone will be thoroughly checked out.
“We check their backgrounds carefully to make sure that they will be a positive force in this country, and we also understand that their families will be part of the process and part of the future,” said Durbin.
The estimated 500 Afghans arriving in Illinois will be supported by resettlement agencies to provide housing, employment resources and other services. The coalition said it has been accepting donations to help cover the costs.
It is estimated about 100 people from Afghanistan will settle in Illinois. Others go to areas with larger Afghan populations, such as Pennsylvania, California and the Washington D.C. area.
“We have to ensure that all refugees have the resources and support they need when they relocated to America,” said Congresswomen Marie Newman, D-Illinois. “This is really critical.”
The last U.S. troops left Afghanistan on Monday, leaving behind about 100 American citizens and thousands of desperate Afghans.