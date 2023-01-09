Ill. Senate OKs gun ban, House Democrats agree with changes

FILE- Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, delivers remarks after taking the oath of office in the Illinois Senate at the Illinois State Capitol, on Jan. 19, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Senate approved a ban on semiautomatic weapons Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, just hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn into his second term and delivered his disgust over frequent deadly shootings. “We've been dealing with gun violence in all fashions for far too long.,” said Harmon, sponsoring the legislation.