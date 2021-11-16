Illini’s Bielema positive for COVID-19, will miss Iowa game

FILE - Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters (18) after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team's game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday. Bielema said Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, he was tested for the virus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day.