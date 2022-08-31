An Illinois-based telecommunications company is moving its headquarters and 150 jobs to Frisco.
ExteNet Systems’ move comes with a new 37,000-square-foot headquarters in Frisco Station, which the company said puts it closer to its customers. The relocation from Lisle, Ill., is expected to be completed by early 2023.
“We want to bring back the feeling of community and foster a greater sense of belonging for our team,” said ExteNet CEO Richard Coyle in a statement. “This is an opportunity to reimagine our future, a shift toward a more communicative and transparent culture that strives to succeed together. The city of Frisco offers employees a terrific work-life balance and places us closer to many of our closest partners and clients.”
ExteNet planted its roots in Texas over the last several weeks with two key partnerships. The company plans to deliver a high-performance wireless network at the AT&T Center in San Antonio through a partnership with Spurs Sports and Entertainment. The company also made an agreement with Circuit of the Americas to deploy fiber at its 1,500-acre racetrack in Austin.
Last year, ExteNet upgraded the antennas at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium to deliver stronger connections for fans. The company also is providing private wireless network services at the football team’s Star development and Ford Center indoor arena.
“Texas is a global technology leader and is proud to welcome ExteNet to Frisco,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “As a beacon of innovation with a world-class business environment, the Lone Star State is the perfect location for companies like ExteNet to flourish and unleash their full potential.”
ExteNet will maintain operations at five satellite offices in Lisle; Burbank and San Ramon, Calif.; Las Vegas and Paramus, N.J.
Many Chicago-area firms are making the move to Texas.
In June, industrial giant Caterpillar Inc. moved its headquarters from suburban Chicago to Irving. The move made Dallas-Fort Worth home to 24 Fortune 500 companies. Ten of those are in Irving, which bills itself as the “headquarters of headquarters” city. Dallas-based Builders FirstSource also recently announced its relocation to Irving.