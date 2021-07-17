The steeple of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church is silhouetted against the evening sky, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill. Settled more than 180 years ago, Galesburg was built around Knox College, founded by Presbyterians from upstate New York seeking a Christian school on the western frontier. The city soon became home to Illinois' first anti-slavery society. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)