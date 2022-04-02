SPRINGFIELD, Ill. Illinois Democrats proposed legislation Friday they say will fight crime in the state, but it comes with a hefty price tag. It also comes during an election year and after Republicans have pounded Democrats over rising crime in the state.
This being an election year, the increasing crime in the state has been a hot button issue. More and more incidents of armed robberies, carjackings, and smash-and-grab retail theft have been grabbing the headlines. It is the main topic of campaign ads currently running in the race for governor.
Democratic lawmakers have largely been keeping mum on any crime measures until recently, while Republicans have been saying it is a problem that needs immediate attention.
The SAFE-T Act, passed last year, was a priority of the Legislative Black Caucus and brought a variety of criminal justice changes and regulations on police conduct.
State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, was a driving force behind the legislation. He said the latest package of bills revealed Friday focuses on supporting victims and supporting community involvement in public safety.
“They must know that we want a public safety for and by the people,” Peters said. “We want good housing, we want good schools, good jobs, getting from point A to point B.”
Senate Bill 4202 would appropriate about $5 billion to address what Democrats call the “root causes” of crime, including funding for teen programs and after-school programs.
A Senate amendment to House Bill 4736 includes a measure that would strengthen witness protection programs and create a statewide anonymous tip hotline.
Republicans are pushing for various measures like repealing the SAFE-T Act, or increasing funding for police among other issues.
“The Safe-T Act has made Illinois a less safe place to live,” State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, said.
An association of Illinois police chiefs recently said law enforcement needs more than $750 million in state funding to comply with growing demands on police departments as a result of new reforms.
The clock is ticking on getting the measures passed as state lawmakers are in session through April 8.