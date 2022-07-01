Illinois grocery tax suspended for year starting Friday

FILE - Bags of pistachios are displayed at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., on, April 1, 2022. The sales tax on groceries in Illinois will be suspended for a year starting Friday, July 1, 2022, under the state budget approved in April. The state’s tax relief program will also postpone a gas tax increase until January and cut school supply taxes from 6.25% to 1.25% in August.