CHICAGO — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s hand-picked successor for the legislative seat he held for a half-century resigned Wednesday, just three days after being appointed and hours after Madigan called on him to step down.
The episode involving 26-year-old Edward Guerra Kodatt, a now-former assistant in 13th Ward Alderman Marty Quinn’s office, represents a significant and unusual embarrassment for the ex-speaker, who has been meticulous about trying to avoid controversy in the ward and district public service operation he has run for decades.
The resignation followed a statement Madigan and Quinn released Tuesday night but did not elaborate on.
“After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District. We are committed to a zero-tolerance policy in the workplace,” the two Southwest Side Democrats said.
Despite the ill-fated Kodatt pick, Madigan gets another shot at appointing a replacement. The former speaker remains the 13th Ward Democratic committeeman, and holds 56% of the weighted vote cast in the 22nd House District.
Madigan indicated he would support Angelica Guerrero Cuellar, who was nominated by 23rd Ward Alderwoman Silvana Tabares, when the selection committee reconvenes Thursday morning. Guerrero Cuellar has volunteered at several community agencies that provide services to people in the country without legal permission and is married to a Chicago police officer.
Kodatt could not be reached for comment. He was a $42,456-a-year bilingual outreach and budget assistant in the constituent services office run by Madigan and Quinn. Kodatt resigned from that job, Quinn spokesman Eileen Boyce said, citing the same “zero tolerance policy.”
Kodatt would have earned $67,836 had he filled the post Madigan held 24 years before he was born. Still, he’s entitled to a full month’s salary of $5,788.66 under state law. State Comptroller Susana Mendoza said Wednesday that her office has received his notice of resignation but had not yet received his payroll information.
“In the spirit of good governance, I ask Mr. Kodatt to decline the month’s salary he is entitled to under this arcane law,” said Mendoza, a Democrat, who is pushing legislation that would prorate legislative salaries for actual time served.
Kodatt, an Eastern Illinois University graduate enrolled in an online MBA program at the University of Kansas, also worked on three Democratic legislative campaigns.
Kodatt was named to the seat Sunday after Madigan stepped down from the House Thursday. Interviewed by Democratic ward and township officials within Madigan’s 22nd District, Kodatt offered few direct responses to questions that included what his first bill would be, saying, “A lot of issues are important to me.”
“I know what the constituents are looking for. I know how to serve their needs,” Kodatt said Sunday. “I found out (about Madigan’s resignation) just like everybody else and decided to throw my hat in the ring. I’m ready for the challenge and excited to step up for this opportunity.”
Madigan said Sunday that he thought “Mr. Kodatt will stand on his own merits.”
“He has spoken to his background. He spoke to his aspirations for service in the General Assembly and I’m sure he’ll be judged on his actions,” the former speaker said.
Madigan’s choice of Kodatt was opposed by Tabares and state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, the 14th Ward Democratic committeeman, though their choices lacked the votes. Ortiz nominated Silvia Villa, a professor of Latino studies working in state welcoming centers for immigrants.
Kodatt’s resignation is the latest twist in Madigan’s fall from power.
In January, the nation’s longest-serving speaker gave up a bid for another two-year term running the House amid a ComEd utility bribery scandal investigation that ensnared his closest confidant and a state Capitol #MeToo reckoning that resulted in several top aides resigning. Nineteen House Democrats refused to vote for Madigan again, and state Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, of Hillside, cobbled together the votes to replace him as speaker.
On Feb. 18, Madigan resigned from the House. On Sunday, Madigan selected Kodatt as his replacement in the Legislature, saying he hadn’t made up his mind how long he’d stay on as chairman of the state Democratic Party.
But on Monday, Madigan resigned that post too, setting off a scramble for a new chairman. Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, previously the Democratic vice chair, will take over on an interim basis, the party announced late Monday.
Alderwoman Michelle Harris, 8th, has the backing of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, while U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Matteson has the backing of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin for the state party chairmanship. U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia pointed to a need for greater Latino representation in the party by backing state Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin for the chairmanship.
Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney John Lausch, whose office is leading the ComEd probe of Madigan and his allies, will stay on instead of resigning as scheduled at the end of the month following a White House reprieve.
That came after Durbin and Duckworth wrote a letter to President Joe Biden hailing Lausch, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017, as a nonpartisan corruption buster and asking that he be allowed to stay on until a replacement could be installed.