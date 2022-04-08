Illinois Legislature set to approve tax relief on final day

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses reporters Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Springfield, Ill., about a budget deal reached among Democrats Thursday, including $1.8 billion in tax relief and setting aside $1.2 billion for future emergency and to pay down pension debt. Behind Pritzker is House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, left, and Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park.