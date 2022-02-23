CHICAGO — Another Illinois resident has been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after being arrested Tuesday.
Athanasios Zoyganeles, 44, of Chicago is charged in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
Court records do not list a defense attorney for him.
Zoyganeles had planned on traveling to Washington for weeks before the attack, messaging one friend in December 2020 he was “down for whatever,” charging documents said.
“It’s time we take this country back,” Zoyganeles wrote, according to the complaint.
At least three people, including a former high school classmate, provided information about Zoyganeles’ role in the breach to the FBI, records show.