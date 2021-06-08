ST. JOHN, Ind. — An Illinois man died and two other motorists, including a police officer, were hurt after a pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Indiana early Tuesday, authorities said.
The collision occurred about 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 41 in the town of St. John, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Chicago, police said.
The pursuit began when a Dyer, Indiana, officer tried to stop a vehicle with no license plate traveling on U.S. 30 from Illinois, police said.
The pursued vehicle then turned on U.S. 41 and entered St. John, where it rear-ended one car, and then struck a Lake County Sheriff’s Office squad car.
The crash killed the motorist being pursued — identified as Jason Mitchell, 35, of Steger, Illinois — and injured a Lake County sheriff’s officer, police said. The other motorist also was injured with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was treated for a broken wrist.