Illinois moves toward gender inclusivity as others move away

FILE - Illinois state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, rises to speak on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., May 30, 2021. Illinois bills that would update existing laws to be more gender inclusive and add protections for LGBTQ marriages are ready for action by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said he will sign them. The trio of state bills, passed Thursday, May 4, 2023, are meant to move the state in the “opposite direction” as those restricting transgender and LGBTQ youth, according to Simmons, the bills’ sponsor and the first and only current “out” LGBTQ lawmaker in the Illinois Senate.