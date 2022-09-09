ZION, Ill. — A northern Illinois police officer fatally shot a man after he fired shots at officers investigating an attempted home break-in, police said.

Zion police were responding Thursday night to an emergency call from a woman who said one of her relatives was trying to break into her home, police said.

When two officers confronted the 47-year-old man near the home’s back door he pulled out a gun and began to shoot, prompting the officers to retreat. Police said the man ran off with the gun before a third police officer encountered him about a block away and shot him.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released by authorities.

No officers were injured.

Police said the man’s gun was recovered at the scene in Zion, a Lake County city that’s located about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of downtown Chicago, near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

Police said the woman who called police had obtained a protective order against the man earlier Thursday, but he had not yet been served with that order.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force was investigating the shooting.

